WATCH: Michigan Dem Booed By Constituents for Supporting Impeachment

A Michigan Democrat received backlash from angry constituents after she expressed her support for impeachment at a Friday town hall.

Freshman Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D., Mich.) was greeted with jeers for publicly backing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Several constituents gathered at the American Legion Hall in Rochester, Mich., could be heard booing as she spoke. Some in the audience then began chanting, “Four more years,” according to a clip flagged by the pro-Trump Congressional Leadership Fund super PAC. – READ MORE