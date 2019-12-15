WATCH: Michelle Obama, in Speech About Our Country, Insists America Still Has Racism Problem

While speaking in Malaysia, former first lady Michelle Obama said that America still has a racism problem — even though the country elected her husband twice.

Michelle Obama made these comments at the Obama Foundation’s leadership conference in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

WATCH: Michelle Obama speaks about racism at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: “We’re still not where we need to be in the United States of America when it comes to race.” pic.twitter.com/7Bj8dTfniv — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 13, 2019

“We’re still not where we need to be in the United States of America when it comes to race,” she said.

“People thought electing Barack Obama would end racism,” she added.

“That’s 400 years of stuff that was going to be eliminated because of eight years of this kid from Hawaii?”

“Are you kidding me?” – READ MORE