WATCH: Michael Moore says he hopes to see Trump family members ‘in orange jumpsuits’ in 2019

MSNBC host Chris Hayes asked Michael Moore on Friday what he’s most looking forward to in 2019. Moore replied: “As many members of the Trump family in orange jumpsuits as possible.”

“That seems mean-spirited,” Hayes said.

“It’s really the wrong way to end such a festive time of the year with such animosity toward those who would do wrong to this country, but yes,” the filmmaker and activist responded.

Hayes told Moore he’s “not alone,” in his sentiment. Many people are hoping for criminal indictments surrounding the president, he said.

The two went on to agree that Trump has been getting away with things "for decades,"