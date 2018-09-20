    True Pundit

    WATCH: Men Need To ‘Just Shut Up,’ Yells Democratic Senator Hirono In Outrageous Rant

    On Monday, Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) put on a show for reporters, ranting about the “men in this country” and telling them to “just shut up” with regard to the flimsy decades-old allegations of sexual assault launched at Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh at the eleventh hour.

    “Guess who’s perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It’s the men in this country. I just want to say to the men in this country, just shut up! And step up. Do the right thing for a change,” Hirono ranted, when asked about being one of four women on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

    Hirono said Kavanaugh’s accuser, a clinical psychology professor at Palo Alto University named Christine Blasey Ford, must be heard and believed.- READ MORE

     

