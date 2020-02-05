WATCH: Melania Trump Awards Rush Limbaugh Presidential Medal Of Freedom At Trump State Of The Union Address

First Lady Melania Trump awarded conservative radio talk show host Rush Limbaugh the President Medal of Freedom on behalf of President Donald Trump at the State of the Union address Tuesday evening.

“Almost every American family knows the pain when a loved one is diagnosed with a serious illness. Here tonight is a special man, someone beloved by millions of Americans who just received a Stage 4 advanced cancer diagnosis. This is not good news, but what is good news is that he is the greatest fighter and winner that you will ever meet,” President Trump said to the broadcaster. – READ MORE