WATCH: Melania Introduces Trump For Mother’s Day Speech — He Steps To The Mic And Gives Her A HUGE Compliment

President Donald Trump was introduced by first lady Melania Trump during an event in honor of military mothers and spouses at the White House Wednesday.

In her opening comments, Melania said that every day should be mother’s day and described the value of the military mothers in the room.

The first lady introduced the president and gave him a hug and a kiss onstage. “Thank you all again for being here today,” Melania said. “Now it’s my pleasure to introduce my husband, the president of the United States.” – READ MORE

