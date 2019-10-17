WATCH: Megyn Kelly returns to Fox News, delivers fiery remarks blasting NBC over Matt Lauer allegations

Megyn Kelly, in her first televised interview since being ousted from NBC News in 2018, has broken her silence on the horrific rape allegations against embattled former NBC host Matt Lauer.

Kelly appeared on Wednesday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” where she adamantly insisted that NBC News needs to employ an outside investigator to deal with the apparent secrecy of the network in its dealing of the Lauer allegations.

Kelly left Fox News in 2017 for a move to NBC, where she hosted “Megyn Kelly Today,” until she was unceremoniously let go following remarks she made about Halloween and blackface.

Kelly told Carlson that there needs to be an independent investigation of NBC News over allegations made in journalist Ronan Farrow’s new book, “Catch and Kill.” – READ MORE