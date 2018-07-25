WATCH: Meghan McCain Schools ‘The View’ Hosts on What Socialism Really Means

As the liberal talking heads on ABC’s “The View” spoke glowingly about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — the winner of the Democratic primary in New York’s 14th congressional district — and her socialist campaign platform, the lone conservative on the panel Meghan McCain couldn’t just sit back and watch.

“Medicare for all, fully funded public schools and universities, paid family and sick leave, justice system reform, immigration justice, infrastructural overhaul, clean campaign finance, an economy of peace, housing as a human right,” said co-host Sunny Hostin, summarizing Ocasio-Cortez’s main socialist talking points.

“What’s wrong with that?” Hostin concluded.

“Good. Love it. Good,” co-host Joy Behar said at each proposal. “That sounds like a really successful country.”

Finally, McCain interjected.

“This makes my head explode,” she began. “By the way, I hope Democrats do run a democratic socialist — because I think you’ll lose spectacularly and then I’ll look forward to election night when I finally get to tell everyone ‘I told you so’ if you end up running a radical.”- READ MORE

On Monday, “The View” co-host Sara Haines announced that she is leaving the show and heading to “Good Morning America” to co-host alongside former NFL star Michael Strahan. “This has been a dream I’ve always had to be on this show. Every day I walk out here, I’ve never taken it for granted,” she said Monday.

The new GMA gig officially kicks off on September 10 for Haines.

With Haines’ forthcoming departure, Fox News anchor Abby Huntsman might be the one pulling up the vacant seat at the famous roundtable, according to multiple sources at The Huffington Post.

“Fox & Friends weekend anchor co-anchor Abby Huntsman is in talks to jump ship from Fox News and take over for Haines on the high-profile ABC daytime show. Huntsman’s hire, if completed, would give The View a second conservative alongside Meghan McCain — which would undoubtedly change the dynamic of the show,” reports Mediaite. – READ MORE

