WATCH: Meghan McCain Schools Joy Behar After She Claims Trump Is Using Syria To Distract From Cohen Raid

Posted on by
Meghan McCain schooled Joy Behar Tuesday after The View co-host claimed that President Donald Trump was just using Syria to distract from negative publicity at home.

The comments came on “The View” during a discussion about the divide in the Republican party over what should be done to help the people in Syria following another chemical gas attack over the weekend.

“You know I’m a little suspicious of the timing, I have to say, of going into Syria right now,” Behar said. “We know that [Barack] Obama is being accused of setting a red line and not doing anything in Syria. After the gas attack last time.” – READ MORE

Meghan McCain schooled Joy Behar Tuesday after The View co-host claimed that President Donald Trump was just using Syria to distract from negative publicity at home. The comments came on "The View" du

