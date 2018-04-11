WATCH: Meghan McCain Schools Joy Behar After She Claims Trump Is Using Syria To Distract From Cohen Raid

Meghan McCain schooled Joy Behar Tuesday after The View co-host claimed that President Donald Trump was just using Syria to distract from negative publicity at home.

The comments came on “The View” during a discussion about the divide in the Republican party over what should be done to help the people in Syria following another chemical gas attack over the weekend.

“You know I’m a little suspicious of the timing, I have to say, of going into Syria right now,” Behar said. “We know that [Barack] Obama is being accused of setting a red line and not doing anything in Syria. After the gas attack last time.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1