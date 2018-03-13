WATCH: Meghan McCain Destroys Louis Farrakhan and Liberals Who Continue to Associate With Him

Sparks flew on “The View” on Wednesday as the panel clashed over Democrats’ ties to controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

The conversation began focusing on political activist Tamika Mallory, who posted a picture to Instagram with Farrakhan calling him “G.O.A.T” (Greatest of All Time).

Meghan McCain went off:

“Remember when we had a conversation about how CPAC was Nazi-friendly? Louis Farrakhan said Hitler was a very great man. … This is black and white, excuse me. It’s very simple, you think Hitler is a great man, don’t associate with that person. There should be no normalizing of this one way or the other.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1