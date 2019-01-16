WATCH: Meghan McCain confronts Women’s March leaders in explosive debate on ‘The View’

Meghan McCain confronted the leaders of the Women’s March movement about accusations of anti-Semitism in an explosive debate on “The View” Monday.

Organizers Bob Bland and Tamika Mallory tried to tamp down the controversy on the show, but many believe their answers to McCain’s accusations just worsened their situation.

Sunny Hostin first asked Mallory to address the controversy arising from her relationship with Louis Farrakhan.

“Tamika, you came under some fire for your relationship with Louis Farrakhan and the Nation of Islam,” Hostin said. “Now, he’s known for being anti-Semitic, for being homophobic, but you do attend his events and you posted, I believe, a photo together calling him the G.O.A.T., which means the greatest of all time.”- READ MORE