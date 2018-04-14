WATCH: Meghan McCain Blasts Joy Behar’s ‘Moral Relativism’ Over Saying Trump Is Worse Than Putin

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar butted heads on ABC’s “The View” Thursday when Behar claimed that President Donald Trump displayed less sanity than Vladimir Putin or Kim Jong Un.

Whoopi Goldberg kicked off the segment by poking fun at President Trump for promising retaliation against Syria despite campaigning on the idea that he would never let the enemy know what was coming.

Behar took it a step further, suggesting that Russian President Putin and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un were more likely to present a “sane” approach to foreign policy than Trump. “Well, we’ve gotten to the point in this world now where we have to rely on the sanity of Kim Jong Un and Putin over the President of the United States. That’s where we’re at. We’re hoping because here’s what the Russian prime minister … one of the guys over there … said, ‘We do not do diplomacy by tweet.’ Thank you! Thank you!” – READ MORE

