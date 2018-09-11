WATCH: Media Asks Sarah Sanders About Using 25th Amendment On Trump. She SHREDS Them.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders smacked the media during Monday’s press briefing after she was asked about using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders says talk about using 25th Amendment to remove President Trump is "ridiculous" and "insulting" to his supporters https://t.co/RNEWmluI6t pic.twitter.com/bazuxp4UQD — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 10, 2018

“What does the president make of all this talk of the 25th Amendment and some of what he hears on media outlets regarding the word ‘crazy talk?'” a reporter asked Sanders. “It seems there’s a lot of talk about that on many of the mainstream media outlets.”- READ MORE

A White House correspondent who often says outrageous things on CNN, where she moonlights as a contributor, says Press Secretary Sarah Sanders should for pay her bodyguard for “stirring it up.”

April Ryan, the Washington bureau chief for American Urban Radio Networks, is often combative in the daily White House briefings, interrupting Sanders and demanding answers (along with posing questions about whether President Trump is a racist). That commitment to true journalism (ha) has led to problems, she claims.

“I’ve had some people wait for me outside the White House,” Ryan told The Hollywood Reporter. “There is a concern now. I mean, I’ve had death threats, I’ve had craziness, so I have a real concern.”

“Do I have a bodyguard?” Ryan said. “Yes, I do. Am I paying for it? Yes, I am. And, I think [Sanders] should have to pay for it, especially if she’s stirring it up with her boss.”

“I did not sign up for this. I was just doing a job,” Ryan added.

Ryan said she began receiving death threats after she asked Sanders if President Trump was considering resigning. – READ MORE