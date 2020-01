Sen. Martha McSally (R., Ariz.) was not interested in answering impeachment questions from CNN Thursday.

The network’s senior congressional correspondent Manu Raju went up to McSally and her staff to ask whether she believed the Senate should consider new evidence as part of the impeachment trial, prompting her to say, “You’re a liberal hack. I’m not talking to you.”

"You're not going to comment?" Raju asked.