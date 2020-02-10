WATCH: Mayor Pete savagely booed on stage in New Hampshire

As Mayor Pete climbs in the polls after his controversial “win” in Iowa, more people are taking notice of him and that’s not helping him, at all.

As a matter of fact, Pete Buttigieg is not standing up to the scrutiny very well.

During the New Hampshire debate, Mayor Pete looked like a deer caught in headlights when he was called out on his failed policies and leadership in his hometown of South Bend, Indiana.

WATCH: Pete Buttigieg gets booed at the New Hampshire Democratic Party Dinner while hitting back at Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders during a speech. pic.twitter.com/eOOafitMOY — The Hill (@thehill) February 9, 2020

That was the first time that the 39-year-old mayor was called out for his cruddy performance as mayor and it did not go well for him. He can’t stand up to the pressure.

However, like all smug narcissists, Mayor Pete now thinks he’s the “unifier” of the Democrat Party. Obama Part II, or #WhiteObama as Twitter sarcastically calls him. – READ MORE

