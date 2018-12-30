WATCH: Maxine Waters unamused as Trump float passes in Bahamas parade

Donald Trump is living rent-free in Maxine Waters head.

The California congresswoman took a break from demanding the President’s impeachment to sun herself in the Bahamas.

@realDonaldTrump @RepMaxineWaters @RepMaxineWaters with her husband attending Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade December 26, 2018 in the Bahamas. She could not escape @realDonaldTrump who was at the parade in spirit. Watching a costume in the likeness of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/6PQlrZHQOp — Thomas Wayne (@thomaswaynemd) December 27, 2018

@RepMaxineWaters with her husband attending Boxing Day Junkanoo Parade December 26, 2018 in the Bahamas. She could not escape @realDonaldTrump who was at the parade in spirit. Watching a costume in the likeness of @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/5CRnRIj9S6 — Thomas Wayne (@thomaswaynemd) December 27, 2018

A participating group, The Valley Boys, had a depiction of Trump on the cover of Forbes magazine, and included a tweet, “I really love the Valley Boys they are the best! Happy 60 years!” – READ MORE