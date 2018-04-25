WATCH: Maxine Waters Statement on Comey So Insane Even MSNBC Calls Her Out

Even the liberals can’t handle this one.

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been providing entertainment for conservatives since long before Donald Trump was even a candidate, but her incessant calls for the 45th president’s impeachment since then have confirmed Trump supporters that she’s beyond salvaging.

Now, though, with former FBI Director James Comey’s anti-Trump road show dominating mainstream media storylines, she’s gone too far even for MSNBC and The Washington Post.

California Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters: “I certainly meant it” when I said Comey “has no credibility” – except for when he talks bad about Trump – then “I believe him.” pic.twitter.com/yqnTXhWDjj — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 24, 2018

In an interview Monday night on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes,” Waters was confronted with a clip of one of her own statements declaring during the presidential transition period that the then-FBI director was utterly unreliable:

“All I can tell you is the FBI director has no credibility,” she said. – READ MORE

