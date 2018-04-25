View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Maxine Waters Statement on Comey So Insane Even MSNBC Calls Her Out

Posted on by
Share:

Even the liberals can’t handle this one.

California Congresswoman Maxine Waters has been providing entertainment for conservatives since long before Donald Trump was even a candidate, but her incessant calls for the 45th president’s impeachment since then have confirmed Trump supporters that she’s beyond salvaging.

Now, though, with former FBI Director James Comey’s anti-Trump road show dominating mainstream media storylines, she’s gone too far even for MSNBC and The Washington Post.

In an interview Monday night on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes,” Waters was confronted with a clip of one of her own statements declaring during the presidential transition period that the then-FBI director was utterly unreliable:

“All I can tell you is the FBI director has no credibility,” she said. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Maxine Waters Statement on Comey So Insane Even MSNBC Calls Her Out
Maxine Waters Statement on Comey So Insane Even MSNBC Calls Her Out

Crazier by the day...

Conservative Tribune Conservative Tribune
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: