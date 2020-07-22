WATCH: Maxine Waters spots black motorist being questioned by officers, stops her SUV, and reportedly begins ‘yelling at deputies’

Far-left U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) managed to generate more headlines after spotting Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies questioning a black motorist last week, the Daily Mail reported.

The driver had been pulled over as part of a burglary investigation about 8.30 a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s office spokesperson told the outlet.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters (D-CA 43) making sure the brother pulled over is having his rights protected! Queen! pic.twitter.com/sT9Mk3Tz7X — (@exavierpope) July 19, 2020

Waters pulled up her SUV at the traffic stop and began “yelling at the deputies,” the sheriff’s office added to the Daily Mail. She was then told she was obstructing traffic and to pull over, the outlet said.

Waters was soon released with a warning after refusing to sign a citation, the spokesperson told the Daily Mail. The driver who was pulled over was found in possession of a metal pipe but also was released, the outlet said. – READ MORE

