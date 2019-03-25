WATCH: Maxine Waters Says Trump ‘Got Into People’s Heads’ To Believe ‘No Collusion’

The fallout from the breathlessly awaited final report by Robert Mueller has included a whole lot of celebration by Team Trump and Republicans and a whole lot of “Collusion Denial” from the Democrats and their allies in the media. Among those refusing to let go of the collusion narrative is one of the leaders of the “Impeach Trump” crusade, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, who insists the report is “not the end of anything” and suggested that Trump had effectively brainwashed people into thinking there was no collusion.

In an appearance on MSNBC with Joy Reid over the weekend, Waters declared that — despite the thousands of subpoenas and hundreds of search warrants issued by Mueller only to find no evidence of any collusion by any member of the Trump campaign — the report doesn’t put to rest “anything” about Trump-Russia collusion.

"You have Donald Trump supporters, including his former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, out there tweeting and essentially presuming that the president has been exonerated," said Reid, a presumption that Attorney General Bill Barr's summary of the report confirmed on Sunday.