WATCH: Maxine Water’s INSANE Speech During Bill Clinton’s Impeachment

In 1998, Maxine Waters called the impeachment of Bill Clinton a “coup d’etat” led by “Christian extremists” as part of a conspiracy to “direct and control our culture.” pic.twitter.com/kLREQuNCJC — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) March 11, 2018

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump took a shot at Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) at a rally in Pennsylvania, referring to her as a “low IQ” individual, saying that she wants to impeach him despite the fact that he “hasn’t done anything wrong.”

President Trump isn’t the first Republican president Waters has tried to drum up momentum to impeach. Waters, who started serving in Congress in the early 90s, previously called for the impeachment of George W. Bush in 2007, calling it “one of the most important efforts this country has ever seen.”

Prior to Bush, however, Waters was not so enthused about the idea of impeaching a president. During Bill Clinton’s impeachment in 1998, Waters rushed to his defense, ignoring the fact that he lied under oath, and offered a crazy and unfounded conspiracy theory blaming Christians for his impeachment. – READ MORE

