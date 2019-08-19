WATCH: Maxine Waters asks for money back from homeless woman on LA Skid Row

Congresswoman Maxine Waters visited Skid Row in Los Angeles on Friday and bought a book on Langston Hughes, though she made sure the homeless sidewalk vendor didn’t make off with an extra $10.

Waters visited the desolate on the corner of 5th and San Pedro in the heart of the city’s Skid Row, where she touted a $13 billion bill known as the “Ending Homelessness Act.”

“I’ve got a big bill, it’s HR-1856, $13 billion. We’re working real hard,” Waters told a woman who goes by “Pink” as she recorded the comments on cell phone video. “So do everything that you can, keep talking it up, keep telling everybody, to get the message out.”

Waters walked the streets with Texas Rep. Al Green and a gaggle of staffers in tow as she toured a “tent protest” organized on the corner by Stephanie Arnold Williams, a homeless woman to who has developed a support system for area homeless, from free sewing, phone charging and diabetes tests, to a bookstore that generates money for the services and supplies. – READ MORE