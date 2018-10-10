    True Pundit

    WATCH: Maxine — Sporting New ‘Whitney Houston’ Wig — Attacks Trump & Supporters in Crazed #MeToo Rant

    “Forked tongue devil @RepMaxineWaters says @POTUS Supporters are the angry mob! This woman needs to be in a mental hospital or prison!” — @President1Trump

    Check out Maxine’s new fancy wig.

    A New look on the outside; still a birdbrain on the inside.

    What a country.

