WATCH: Maxine Spins Further Out of Control as Video of Her ‘Crying’ on Air Goes Viral

Looks like Rep. Maxine Waters is trying to backtrack on her endorsement of the harassment of Trump administration officials with the aid of a little emotion.

She appeared on MSNBC to talk about her comments and used “the children” as a distraction from the severity of her actions, The Daily Caller reported.

When Waters was presented with the facts that her Democrat colleagues spoke against her, she got emotional again.

“They don’t really say I’m out of line. What they do is try to find a way (to) talk about civility without attacking me or anybody else as the leader of the Democratic Party, I expect that she would do everything that she could to make sure nobody believes that Democrats are out here harassing anybody or causing any violence,” Waters said of Pelosi.

Although Waters was not really crying, as some news outlets reported, she could have gotten a little teary-eyed in her attempt to emotionally manipulate the American public back to accept her again.- READ MORE

