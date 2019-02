A gigantic float depicting President Trump as a “God Emperor” rolled through the streets during a parade in Italy over the weekend.

The float was part of the annual Viareggio Carnevale parade, which began in 1873, according to the event’s website.

The float, which was titled “The Master-Drone” and created by Fabrizio Galli, was meant to emulate the “dominant character” of the war game “Warhammer 40,000.” – READ MORE