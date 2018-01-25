WATCH: As Massive FBI Corruption Scandal Unfolds, CNN Airs Trump ‘P***y’ Tape, Shames Christians

Christian leader Tony Perkins: Trump gets a “mulligan” on alleged affair because it was 10 years ago and “evangelicals understand what a second chance means” https://t.co/57AZQHdAEU — OutFrontCNN (@OutFrontCNN) January 24, 2018

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) dropped a bombshell on Fox News on Tuesday when he said that Congress may have access to an informant who claims that the “secret society” mentioned in anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok’s text messages did exist.

Instead of covering this new FBI bombshell, CNN trotted out Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, to ask him how Christians — whose entire religion is based on love and forgiveness — could forgive and support President Donald Trump over lewd remarks he made 13 years ago and for his past alleged behavior. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump has come up with a new nickname for Jim Acosta — a CNN reporter with whom he has been known to spar.

In an early-morning tweet posted Tuesday, Trump referred to CNN’s chief White House correspondent as “crazy Jim Acosta.”

According to Acosta’s Trump-friendly sources, the compromise that ended the three-day-long federal government shutdown was seen as a “win” for Trump, but a failure for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats.

Trump world and WH sources dancing in end zone: “Trump wins again… “ Schumer and Dems “caved… gambled and lost.” — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

Even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees: “Trump World and WH sources dancing in end zone: Trump wins again…Schumer and Dems caved…gambled and lost.” Thank you for your honesty Jim! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 23, 2018

The following morning, Trump quoted Acosta’s words, indicating that “even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees” the Democrats “caved” in regard to the shutdown. – READ MORE

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta is chuffed that he didn’t get to ask any questions at Monday’s White House press briefing.

Acosta was so upset about not getting any airtime that he sarcastically tweeted how “bizarre” it is that the White House didn’t call on him.

Gosh it's so bizarre how @PressSec keeps avoiding questions from CNN. #cantstandtheheat — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) January 22, 2018

It’s really shocking that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn’t call on Acosta when he makes such brilliant points, such as not understanding that it takes 60 votes to pass a continuing resolution in the Senate or questioning if the White House doctor is withholding information about President Trump’s health. – READ MORE