WATCH: As Massive FBI Corruption Scandal Unfolds, CNN Airs Trump ‘P***y’ Tape, Shames Christians

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) dropped a bombshell on Fox News on Tuesday when he said that Congress may have access to an informant who claims that the “secret society” mentioned in anti-Trump FBI agent Peter Strzok’s text messages did exist.

Instead of covering this new FBI bombshell, CNN trotted out Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, to ask him how Christians — whose entire religion is based on love and forgiveness — could forgive and support President Donald Trump over lewd remarks he made 13 years ago and for his past alleged behavior. – READ MORE

President Donald Trump has come up with a new nickname for Jim Acosta — a CNN reporter with whom he has been known to spar.

In an early-morning tweet posted Tuesday, Trump referred to CNN’s chief White House correspondent as “crazy Jim Acosta.”

According to Acosta’s Trump-friendly sources, the compromise that ended the three-day-long federal government shutdown was seen as a “win” for Trump, but a failure for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and his fellow Democrats.

The following morning, Trump quoted Acosta’s words, indicating that “even Crazy Jim Acosta of Fake News CNN agrees” the Democrats “caved” in regard to the shutdown. – READ MORE

CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta is chuffed that he didn’t get to ask any questions at Monday’s White House press briefing.

Acosta was so upset about not getting any airtime that he sarcastically tweeted how “bizarre” it is that the White House didn’t call on him.

It’s really shocking that White House press secretary Sarah Sanders wouldn’t call on Acosta when he makes such brilliant points, such as not understanding that it takes 60 votes to pass a continuing resolution in the Senate or questioning if the White House doctor is withholding information about President Trump’s health. – READ MORE

As a major national scandal continued to unfold on Tuesday night, CNN was busy shaming the leader of a Christian organization for supporting President Donald Trump by airing the Hollywood Access Tapes from 2005 in which then-private citizen Donald Trump made the infamous "grab 'em by the p***y" r
