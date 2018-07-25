WATCH: Mark Levin Slams ‘Accountable’ FISA Courts

CRTV host and bestselling author Mark Levin ripped into FISA court on the Thursday edition of Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.

Speaking about a letter that his organization sent to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act court on controversies surrounding the memo by Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), Levin told Hannity, “If you’re a judge … and you don’t do something about it? Congress needs to look into this!”

“I damn well expect federal judges serving as FISA court judges to make sure that [misconduct] wasn’t committed in front of them,” he said. “These federal judges sitting on this FISA court act like they have no role in this. They were abused. The court was abused. The court was misled. People should be held to account.”- READ MORE

Fox News and CRTV host Mark Levin analyzed the recent controversy surrounding actor Mark Duplass, who, if you recall, tweeted out a message praising Daily Wire editor-in-chief Ben Shapiro, before deleting and apologizing. The left viciously attacked the Hollywood insider for daring to suggest a conservative was reasonable.

Levin expressed shock at conservatives’ surprised reaction to the incident, insisting that “progressivism is a form of tyranny.”

Levin also broke down how the Left uses these incidents to attack individualism and free thought.

“They embrace this statism, this utopianism, and so the individual has to be beaten to a pulp,” he said. “Anybody with an independent thought or contrary thought has to be smeared.”

“I’m kind of shocked that people are surprised by this. Fundamentally, they do not understand progressivism. Progressivism is a form of tyranny, I talk about it all the time, with a totalitarian mindset,” he added. – READ MORE

Mark Levin appeared on Fox News’ “Hannity” earlier this week and offered sharp criticism of the mainstream media’s slanted coverage of President Donald Trump’s summit with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Levin told host Sean Hannity, “Well, comparing the president’s conference with Putin to Pearl Harbor, 9/11, Kristallnacht, the beginning of the holocaust, calling him a traitor and treasonous. You know, two weeks ago they said he was running Japanese internment camps and Nazi concentration camps, this is the pseudo-media.”

Levin could not resist working in a jab at media darling porn star Stormy Daniels, who was arrested recently and released with no charge.- READ MORE

Top-rated radio host Mark Levin has some choice words for the American public regarding the scandal surrounding former FBI Director James Comey.

“I believe (Comey) knew everything that was going on. But he’s able to play rope-a-dope you see because we don’t have a special counsel investigating the FBI. We don’t have a special counsel investigating the Department of Justice,” Levin said Friday on “Fox & Friends.”

Levin said he considers the federal government more of a threat than any foreign nation to America’s democratic process.

“It amazes me that the greatest threat to our electoral system still remains and the greatest threat to the electoral system in the last cycle was not a foreign government,” he said.

“They are always trying to screw around with us and we always have to step up to that. It was our own government,” Levin continued.

Levin concluded his statements by criticizing the lack of a special counsel to handle this investigation without bias.

“The idea that we don’t have a special counsel, number one to look at the real criminal activity and number two that we don’t have a special commission to look at this and figure out what we need to do to make sure it doesn’t happen again, is absolutely appalling to me,” he explained. – READ MORE

