Politics TV
WATCH: Mark Levin Rips ‘Bozo The Clown’ Comey For Doing ‘Enormous Damage’ to FBI by Being ‘Petty, Superficial’
Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin trashed James Comey on Friday for his media tour promoting his new book — criticizing the former FBI director as “petty” and claiming he was doing damage to his reputation and the FBI’s.
Levin, who now hosts a Sunday show on Fox News, was asked by Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends what the book tour is doing to Comey’s reputation.
“Comey is like a bad rash,” Levin replied. “You know, he just won’t go away.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Conservative talk radio host Mark Levin trashed James Comey on Friday for his media tour promoting his new book — criticizing the former FBI director as "petty" and claiming he was doing damage to his reputation and the FBI's. Levin, who now hosts a Sunday show on Fox News, was asked by Brian Kilmeade on Fox &…