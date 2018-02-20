WATCH: Marilyn Manson Cuts Concert Short after Onstage ‘Meltdown’

Marilyn Manson was reportedly forced to cut a concert short after having a “meltdown” onstage that included a freestyle jam and repeated demands for audience applause.

Manson, 49, was performing in Huntington, New York Thursday night as part of a tour to promote his new album Heaven Upside Down, which includes songs such as “The Reflecting God,” “Deep Six” and “This is the New Sh*t.” However, he reportedly struggled to deliver anything resembling a reasonable performance.

One Instagram user described the event in detail:

Manson came out with a bang but the whole thing deteriorated very quickly. Once it got to be 10 minutes of begging for adoration and no music, I think we all started to realize something was wrong. Once he was temporarily satisfied, it didn’t improve. They would start songs only to screech them to a halt a minute in. There were very drawn out versions of songs where Manson mostly rambled on about our lack of love and other bizarre things. After an hour and fifteen minutes of this, he threw his microphone and left the stage.

House lights came on a couple minutes later. I don’t think they completed more than 4 songs. It was the strangest, saddest and worst concert I’ve ever been to, and I’ve been to a lot. – READ MORE

