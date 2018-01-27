Watch Maria Bartiromo Take A Sledge Hammer To Union Organizer’s Hatred Of Trump (VIDEO)

Fox Business Network host Maria Bartiromo got into a shouting match with a global union organizer after President Donald Trump’s speech in Davos, Switzerland, Friday.

Peter Jennings, general secretary of UNI Global Union, argued that Trump has not been doing enough for workers because he is hampering regulations that union advocates pushed through during the previous administration.

Jennings, Bartiromo and FBN correspondent Dagen McDowell argued over what Trump has done during his first year in office to help American workers. Jennings, who has said he hopes Trump will push for labor rights in the NAFTA renegotiations, argued that Trump is not protecting the American worker because he’s not allowing the unions to flourish, and Bartiromo and McDowell disagreed. – READ MORE

A majority of small business owners, 63.8 percent, believe that President Trump’s policies have helped their business, according to a survey from the Job Creators Network.

More business owners—57.5 percent—believe Republicans do a better job of managing economic issues than do Democrats (14 percent). The survey finds the support is likely due to Trump’s ability to roll back regulations and red tape on businesses.

A majority of businesses also support the tax reform package that was signed into law and believe media coverage of the proposal was biased.

Sixty-eight percent of small businesses view the legislation favorably or somewhat favorably. Fifty-eight percent said the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will benefit their business.

“Since much of the media coverage surrounding the bill has been critical (57.3 percent of respondents viewed the coverage as biased), these numbers provide insight into what the biggest job creators in the country are expecting to gain from the new tax relief,” the survey explained. – READ MORE

Home Depot (HD) announced on Thursday that it will pay its U.S. hourly workers a one-time bonus of up to $1,000 tied to President Trump’s tax reform.

“This incremental investment in our associates was made possible by the new tax reform bill,” Craig Menear, chairman and CEO of the company, said in a statement.

The largest U.S. home improvement chain is joining JPMorgan (JPM), Verizon (VZ), Disney (DIS) and others in adding to employee compensation after President Trump signed a sweeping tax-reform bill into law.

The Home Depot bonus will be paid in addition to the retailer’s existing bonuses. It employs more than 400,000 associates. – READ MORE