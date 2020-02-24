WATCH: Mardi Gras ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ float depicts gigantic ‘Hillary’ strangling her longtime family friend

A Mardi Gras float featuring Hillary Clinton in her trademark pastel pantsuit, with her hands around the neck of convicted pedophile and Clinton family friend Jeffrey Epstein, was all the rage at the festive party!
The Epstein didn’t kill himself float. Cc: @HillaryClinton pic.twitter.com/1t7EUEoZUf
— Paul Blair (@gopaulblair) February 22, 2020
It’s the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” float and it was a big hit at the legendary parade.
On the side of the float, it read: “I’m as innocent as OJ.” – READ MORE
