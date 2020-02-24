WATCH: Mardi Gras ‘Epstein didn’t kill himself’ float depicts gigantic ‘Hillary’ strangling her longtime family friend

A Mardi Gras float featuring Hillary Clinton in her trademark pastel pantsuit, with her hands around the neck of convicted pedophile and Clinton family friend Jeffrey Epstein, was all the rage at the festive party!

It’s the “Epstein Didn’t Kill Himself” float and it was a big hit at the legendary parade.

On the side of the float, it read: “I’m as innocent as OJ.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --