WATCH: ‘March on NRA’ Protester Says It’s Wrong to Shoot Home Intruders

A gun control activist who took part in Saturday’s “March on NRA” called for a total ban on firearms and laughed at the fact that some people thinks it is okay to shoot home intruders.

An NRA camera crew was walking around speaking with protesters when the woman said, “A gun ban is absolutely what’s necessary. I think that we need to start from scratch with the whole gun issue.”

SAVE THE BEST FOR LAST: This one #gun-grabbing #protestor thinks THAT YOU SHOULD NOT BE ABLE TO #DEFEND YOUR LIFE if an #intruder breaks into your house. The #NRA and our 6 million members know better than this and we will never stop fighting for the #2A! #EmptyHQ #FreeIceCream pic.twitter.com/SYWWztnl6Z — NRA (@NRA) August 6, 2018

She added, “We have people who think it’s okay to kill an intruder into their house.”

Other protesters chanted, “Shame, Shame, Shame” at the NRA while taking part in a protest for which Everytown for Gun Safety provided free ice cream. – READ MORE

When Parkland shooting activist David Hogg showed up at the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia to protest over the weekend, he didn’t come alone.

No, I’m talking about armed security. Armed security at the NRA’s headquarters, which was empty on a Saturday. At an event designed to protest an organization that says Americans have the Second Amendment right to defend themselves with firearms.

According to a tweet from the NRA, Hogg’s protest Saturday was a wonderful demonstration of cognitive dissonance in action.

Today, @davidhogg111 (with armed security) and a bunch of gun-grabbing activists protested our empty HQ, and there were some interesting people there. Our social team chatted up the crowd and ended the day with ice cream paid for by @Everytown! Stay tuned for video interviews! pic.twitter.com/kIhcWZ28dJ — NRA (@NRA) August 5, 2018

A photo included with the tweet allegedly shows Hogg along with armed security.– READ MORE

