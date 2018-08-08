    True Pundit

    WATCH: ‘March on NRA’ Protester Says It’s Wrong to Shoot Home Intruders

    Posted on
    A gun control activist who took part in Saturday’s “March on NRA” called for a total ban on firearms and laughed at the fact that some people thinks it is okay to shoot home intruders.

    An NRA camera crew was walking around speaking with protesters when the woman said, “A gun ban is absolutely what’s necessary. I think that we need to start from scratch with the whole gun issue.”

    She added, “We have people who think it’s okay to kill an intruder into their house.”

    Other protesters chanted, “Shame, Shame, Shame” at the NRA while taking part in a protest for which Everytown for Gun Safety provided free ice cream.READ MORE

    When Parkland shooting activist David Hogg showed up at the National Rifle Association’s headquarters in Fairfax, Virginia to protest over the weekend, he didn’t come alone.

    No, I’m talking about armed security. Armed security at the NRA’s headquarters, which was empty on a Saturday. At an event designed to protest an organization that says Americans have the Second Amendment right to defend themselves with firearms.

    According to a tweet from the NRA, Hogg’s protest Saturday was a wonderful demonstration of cognitive dissonance in action.

    A photo included with the tweet allegedly shows Hogg along with armed security.READ MORE

    A gun control activist called for a total ban on firearms and laughed at the fact that some people thinks it is okay to shoot home intruders.

