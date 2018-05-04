Watch — Mandalay Bay Shooting Body Camera Footage Released: No Broken Windows Reported

The Las Vegas Police Department has released nearly three hours of footage from the October, 2017 shooting at Mandalay Bay, in which Stephen Paddock, 64, killed 58 and wounded over 500 more.

Keep looking at these people coming out,” one says to another officer. “Watch for weapons. Watch for weapons of the people coming out.” Shortly after, the police in the casino coordinate with the teams before beginning their ascent on a guest elevator to the 28th floor.

No broken windows?

Strangely, officers in the video above can be heard contradicting the official narrative, reports Intellihub.

“We do not have a broken window,” one of the officers named Cory clearly states after making entry into room 32-135.

“Standby, we’ve got curtains open on a window that’s not broken,” another voice can be heard saying in the video as officers frantically pull back the curtains.

“It’s not, it’s not, it’s not [broken] — Corey it’s not,” one officer makes clear.

