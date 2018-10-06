WATCH: Manchin drowned out by protesters as he explains vote

Sen. Joe Manchin (W.Va.), the lone Democrat who will vote for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, was confronted by angry protesters outside his office after announcing his position.

Manchin’s answers to reporters justifying his position were drowned out by a group of women protesters chanting at him “Look at us!” and “shame!”

WATCH: Sen. Joe Manchin speaks to reporters after announcing support for Judge Kavanaugh as protesters shout over him, yelling "Look at us!" https://t.co/s19SiufEKr pic.twitter.com/0btp8MyZNf — ABC News (@ABC) October 5, 2018

Manchin getting shouted down and heckled by protesters while speaking live on CNN: "Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!" pic.twitter.com/FYy3SolPeF — Brian Ries (@moneyries) October 5, 2018

Running for reelection in a state President Trump won by double digits, Manchin is considered a vulnerable Democrat.

Trump has endorsed state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey (R) and has campaigned for him, despite Manchin working with Trump regularly. – READ MORE

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is under pressure now that Brett Kavanaugh has spoken in his own defense, leaving the Senator with the choice of voting for a SCOTUS nominee who will defend West Virginian’s gun rights or ignoring West Virginians to stand with California liberals.

Making the pressure even greater is the fact that President Trump will be holding a rally in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday. West Virginians voted for pro-gun Trump over anti-gun Hillary Clinton by a percentage of roughly 70 to 30, which means the residents of the state have already chosen protection of the Second Amendment over liberalism.

Moreover, Manchin is in a tough race. His pro-gun opponent, Patrick Morrisey, is tied with him in polls and Morrisey has not been shy about pointing out the fact that Manchin has been rejected by the NRA. – READ MORE