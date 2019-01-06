 

WATCH: Manchin Apologizes to ‘All Americans’ After New Dem Congresswoman’s ‘Disgusting’ Impeachment Call

During a recent interview, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) slammed Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) for her expletive-filled calls to impeach President Donald Trump.

Manchin spoke out about the issues he had with the way that the newly elected lawmaker spoke about the country’s leader. As IJR previously reported, the video showed Tlaib speaking to a crowd of supporters, saying that “we’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker.”

“So disgusting. It was horrible, Neil. No one should approve of that, and I hope she doesn’t talk to her son that way, either,” Manchin said. “You know, what can you say? I can’t in any way condone that. That’s not how we act in West Virginia. It’s not how we talk about public leaders.”

“I am so sorry,” he added. “I want to apologize to all Americans, any sitting congressperson — there’s 535 of us there, 100 senators and 435 congresspeople. We should have better manners than that, I assure you.” – READ MORE

 

