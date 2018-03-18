WATCH: Man Who Predicted Housing Market Crash Takes Definitive Stance on Current State of US Economy

Neuberger Berman portfolio manager Steve Eisman, who predicted the housing market crash, feels confident in the current state of the United States economy.

If Eisman’s name isn’t ringing any bells the name Mark Baum may. Eisman, under the name of Baum, was a lead character in “The Big Short” and depicted by actor Steve Carell.

While everyone was buying into the housing market hype, Eisman was betting against subprime mortgages and when the market came crashing down in 2008, he cashed out.

However, 10 years after the crash, Eisman is confident in the state of the economy. He explained that the industry is “so well-capitalized” so he doesn’t see “any problems emerging for a very long time.” – READ MORE

