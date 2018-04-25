WATCH: Man jailed after giving middle finger to speed camera

A driver who flipped the bird at a traffic camera is about to be a jailbird.

A court in England has sentenced Timothy Hill, 67, to eight months in prison after he was caught using an illegal laser jammer to avoid speeding tickets.

And here’s the video of him in action… pic.twitter.com/8SuvQGbAqb — North Yorkshire Police (@NYorksPolice) April 23, 2018

While investigating him for the infraction, the 67-year-old was spotted behind the wheel of his Range Rover while giving the middle finger to mobile traffic cameras on three separate occasions, SWNS reports. – READ MORE

