WATCH: Man Attacked Over His Trump Flag — Now He’s Speaking Out About the Fourth of July Beatdown

A Florida man claimed he was attacked on Independence Day for proudly flying a flag showing his support for President Donald Trump, and now he’s speaking out about the incident.

According to Jeff Good, he was enjoying a fireworks display with his family on the Fourth of July when a man in a car approached his driveway and began shouting “vile things about our president” and demanding that he remove the pro-Trump flag from his yard.

However, when Good refused, the man allegedly attacked him — punching him and then speeding off in his vehicle. All the while, Good’s arm was still caught in the car, and he was dragged roughly 30 feet.

Police are currently looking for the suspect, who they say is a white man driving a two-door silver car.- READ MORE

"For somebody to punch you in the face for just presenting the flag to the public, I mean, that is enough said right there, you know?"

