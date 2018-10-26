    True Pundit

    WATCH: Male Democrat Candidate Puts Hands On, Yells Profanities At Female GOP Opponent

    While Democrats constantly bemoan alleged mistreatment of women by Republicans, they often fail to live up to their own standards.

    After a candidate forum Tuesday night, State Rep. Greg Leding (D-Fayetteville) approached the stage where his opponent, Republican Dawn Clemence, was still standing. Footage from the incident shows Leding walk up to the base of the stage and being speaking to Clemence. He then starts pointing a finger at her before climbing onto the stage and getting up close to Clemence. He continues to approach her as she backs away, before putting his hand on her shoulder. He then abruptly walks away.

    LAnother angle, posted by an account linked to State Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado), shows what happens on the other side of the column from the first video. – READ MORE

