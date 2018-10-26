WATCH: Male Democrat Candidate Puts Hands On, Yells Profanities At Female GOP Opponent

While Democrats constantly bemoan alleged mistreatment of women by Republicans, they often fail to live up to their own standards.

After a candidate forum Tuesday night, State Rep. Greg Leding (D-Fayetteville) approached the stage where his opponent, Republican Dawn Clemence, was still standing. Footage from the incident shows Leding walk up to the base of the stage and being speaking to Clemence. He then starts pointing a finger at her before climbing onto the stage and getting up close to Clemence. He continues to approach her as she backs away, before putting his hand on her shoulder. He then abruptly walks away.

Another video of Democrat State Representative Greg Leding’s aggressive behavior toward Dawn. As you can see, he keeps moving into her personal space and aggressively hits her shoulder when she stands up to him. #arpx #arleg #ARNews #ARSenate pic.twitter.com/QZKyeDb2pC — Trent Garner For Senate (@Garner4Senate) October 24, 2018

LAnother angle, posted by an account linked to State Sen. Trent Garner (R-El Dorado), shows what happens on the other side of the column from the first video. – READ MORE