WATCH: Mad Maxine Waters Brags That She Threatens Trump Supporters ‘All The Time’

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) mockingly said in a speech last weekend that she threatens Trump supporters all the time, defending her comments in June that said people should confront members of President Trump‘s administration.

Waters said she was not threatening Trump supporters or constituents when she called on people to confront Trump Cabinet members and supporters in June — and said Trump was wrong to accuse her of doing so at the time.

“I did not threaten [Trump] constituents and supporters. I do that all the time, but I didn’t do that that time,” Waters said to laughter from a crowd in Los Angeles.

Waters also said she was not advocating any violence against political opponents and sought to draw a distinction between her remarks and Trump’s on that issue. – READ MORE

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-ca) Boasted About Threatening Trump Supporters “all The Time” And Chanted Repeatedly For The President To Be Impeached While Accepting An Award From Stonewall Young Democrats In Los Angeles Saturday.

Responding to Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s (D-CA) apology to Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for protesters disrupting his confirmation hearings last week, Waters told attendees:

We don’t ask for permission to protest — We protest. We protest when we understand that we have to make America hear us and see us, and understand that we all have something to say. I probably will have a conservation with Dianne and we’ll talk about it. I’ll say to her, “Dianne, remember, there are those who said that we lack civility when I got up and talked about the president’s cabinet and I said, ‘if you see them anywhere, If you see them at a restaurant, if you see them in a department store, even at a gasoline station, just tell them, you’re not welcome here, anywhere.’” – READ MORE