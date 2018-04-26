Politics TV
WATCH: Macron Jokes About Kiss On Cheek From Trump – Joint Session Of Congress Erupts In Laughter
French President Emmanuel Macron joked Wednesday about an intimate moment he had with President Trump at the White House Tuesday.
“We have fought shoulder to shoulder many battles, starting with those that gave birth to the United States of America,” Macron said of the Franco-American relationship during a speech before a joint session of Congress. “Since then, we have shared a common vision for humanity.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
Macron Told Congress A Joke About Getting Kissed On The Cheek By Trump - The Capitol Exploded In Laughter
French President Emmanuel Macron joked Wednesday about an intimate moment he had with President Trump at the White House Tuesday. "We have fought shoulder to shoulder many battles, starting with those
The Daily Caller