WATCH: Louis Farrakhan Gives Insane Lecture Linking Star Of David To Sexual Immorality

A bizarre and disturbingly anti-Semitic lecture about the Star of David posted in 2016 has resurfaced online. Louis Farrakhan, the 84-year-old head of the Nation of Islam, links the Jewish symbol to the Biblical mark of the beast and sexual immorality.

Farrakhan presents the image of the Star of David on a screen and makes note of the six triangles. “Each angle in an equilateral triangle has how many degrees?” he asks, smiling. “60,” reply audience members in unison, much to Farrakhan’s delight. “So, the Bible says, count the number of a beast, for it is the number of a man,” he notes.

After connecting the Star of David to the mark of the beast, the anti-Semitic minister gives a tutorial on how the Jewish symbol, when superimposed over the body, illustrates sexual immorality. – READ MORE

