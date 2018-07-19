WATCH: Louie Gohmert Slams Tech Companies, Throws Brutal Jabs At Democrats

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) went after tech giants Facebook, Twitter, and Google on Tuesday during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on concerns about bias in their social media filtering practices.

Gohmert, fresh-off his beatdown of disgraced FBI agent Peter Strzok, wasted no time going into attack mode, hammering the Democrats before getting testy with the three representatives from the social media companies.- READ MORE

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-tx) Said Fbi Agent Peter Strzok Had Been Made Aware Of A “foreign Entity” — Not The Russian State — Intercepting Over 30,000 Emails Sent To Or Received By Hillary Clinton’s Unauthorized Personal Email Server Through Which She Conducted Governmental Communications In Her Former Capacity As Secretary Of State.

His revelations came during a Thursday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Tonightwith Breitbart Senior Editors-at-Large Rebecca Mansour and Joel Pollak.

Gohmert said, “The real news… should have been big news to Strzok, when he heard it so far, so long ago from the intelligence community’s inspector general — the investigator for the inspector general, Frank Rucker… a brilliant patriot, but he was sent by the Intelligence Community Inspector General Chuck McCullough to brief the FBI, because when they found what they found they went, ‘We’ve got to get this to the FBI immediately,’ because they knew it was a security threat to the country, and what they found was that in the emails — 30,000-plus emails that had gone through Hillary Clinton’s server — they found an anomaly, and they forensically examined it, and found was that there was an email address that every time an email was sent or received by Hillary Clinton, this little embedded [and] compartmentalized piece of data ordered that email sent to a third-party that happens to be a foreign entity, and we’re not talking any relationship to Russia, and so when they realized over 30,000 of her emails — and this had been news earlier this year — that it was that same intel IG office that were the first ones to point out that there was a great deal of classified information on that private server because the FBI had reported, ‘No classified information, at all. No classified emails,’ and when the IG looked at it — and I’m not talking about [Michael] Horowitz, I’m talking about a legitimate IG — they were awestruck because there wasn’t just classified, there was really top-secret stuff, and then further that was exacerbated by the fact she would have the president’s daily security briefing, it contains the most delicate, highest-level security information that the United States of America has, and it’s for presidents’ eyes, but Hillary was having it sent to her home server and having a house guy that worked for were with zero, no clearance whatsoever, printing that out.” – READ MORE

