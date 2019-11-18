WATCH: Lou Dobbs Calls Out Marie Yovanovitch for Lying During Testimony

Last Friday the Democrats trotted out former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch as their third witness in the farcical “impeachment inquiry.”

It was unclear exactly why she was there to testify; except to complain about being transferred out of her ambassadorship. It felt more like an HR complain than an impeachment issue.

Yovanovitch was the type of witness Dems like to parade out to elicit some sympathy from people. Reminds of the “baby-voiced” Dr. Blasey-Ford who claimed (without witnesses or evidence) that Justice Bret Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her over three decades ago.

Many simpletons bought into the charade – people lie anti-Trump hack Chis Wallace, who claimed if people weren’t “moved” by Yovanovitch’s testimony, they didn’t “have a pulse.” – READ MORE