WATCH: Lou Barletta Slams Opponent’s ‘Evil’ Campaign Ad Suggesting He’d Take Health Care from His Cancer-Stricken Grandson

Last month, Barletta told Senator Casey that his 18-month-old grandson — one of twins — is undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer. Soon after, Casey released an ad featuring a mother describing her twin daughters’ cancer diagnosis, saying, “if Lou Barletta has his way, kids like [those] could be denied the care they need.”
“What Bob Casey did with that commercial is one of the most hurtful, insensitive things I have ever experienced in my political career,” Barletta said in a video posted to social media. “To want to win an election that bad, that you would go that far, to hurt my family … is the lowest thing I’ve ever experienced in my life.”– READ MORE