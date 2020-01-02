WATCH: Los Angeles News Anchors Lose Their Minds on LIVE TV about New CA Law Prohibiting Showering & Doing Laundry on Same Day (Video)

“So all of the sudden I can smoke marijuana as much as I want but I can’t take a shower?,” newsman Mark Kriski said. “Unbelievable. That’s where our state has gone.”

KTLA news anchors and reporters debated on LIVE TV the stupidity of a new California law that effectively prohibits showering and doing laundry on the same day.

Even the ultra-liberal mainstream media news personaltities in Los Angeles are losing their minds with the insane policies and laws in California.

Residents as of today, now face $1000 fines for every day they use more than 55 gallons of water. One load of laundry uses nearly as many gallons.