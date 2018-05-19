WATCH: Local Reporter In Houston Debunks Misleading Claim Of ‘18 School Shootings In 2018’

In the wake of the horrific school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas in which 10 people were killed, social media has lit up with a false report that there have been “18 school shootings” in 2018 alone.

KHOU11, a news station in Houston, Texas is tackling this myth head on during its ongoing coverage of the shooting. When reporting on the incident, journalist Tiffany Craig has been using a screen with three columns. One column displays information that has been “verified,” another displays information that is “false,” and a third displays information that has been reported, but has yet to be verified.

In the video below, Craig notes that the “18 shootings” report is false, as well as the AR-15 rumors. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1