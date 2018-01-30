WATCH LIVE: Trump to proclaim ‘New American Moment’ in State of the Union address

President Trump plans to declare a “New American Moment” in his first official State of the Union address to Congress, according to excerpts released ahead of Tuesday’s prime-time speech.

“This is our New American Moment,” Trump will say. “There has never been a better time to start living the American dream.”

The excerpts show Trump will tout first-year accomplishments like “massive tax cuts,” regulation rollbacks and more.

Echoing remarks earlier in the day in which he said he’ll seek unity, he also is vowing to extend an “open hand” to members of both parties to “protect our citizens, of every background, color, and creed,” in an apparent reference to DACA and immigration talks. – READ MORE

When and what time is Trump delivering the 2018 State of the Union?

President Donald Trump will deliver his first formal State of the Union address at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Tuesday, Jan. 30, before a joint session of Congress. Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) presides in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol, with Vice President Mike Pence beside him in his constitutional role as president of the Senate. Congress, Supreme Court justices, the Joint Chiefs of Staff and all but one of the president’s Cabinet members — the so-called designated survivor — will attend.

How can I watch this year’s SOTU? What channel is it on?

All major networks and cable news channels will broadcast the speech live. The White House will stream it live on its site, as will news networks through Facebook.

A live feed will also be available right here on TruePundit.com

How long is the speech?

The State of the Union has no set length. President Bill Clinton holds the record for the longest address, lasting 89 minutes, and President Ronald Reagan the shortest — roughly 31 minutes — according to The American Presidency Project . Trump’s joint address to Congress last year, which was not an actual State of the Union, was about an hour.

What topics will Trump cover?

The White House announced last week that the president would release his complete immigration policy “ framework ” before the State of the Union, so this will almost certainly be a centerpiece. According to a White House official , Trump’s speech will be one of unity as he tries to appeal to a fiercely divided Congress.

Trump will also take a page from his speech on Friday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, and talk about strong economic growth in the U.S., as well as the benefits of the recently enacted tax changes and an America-first trade policy. In view of the recent nuclear threats from North Korea, the Republican leader will highlight a national security policy of “peace through strength,” the White House official said. He also plans to use the opportunity to reveal the details of his long-awaited infrastructure plan . – READ MORE