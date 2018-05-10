WATCH LIVE: Trump is returning to campaign roots with rally in Indiana

Both Trump and Pence will speak at Elkhart’s North Side Gymnasium during a rally that’s scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail with big-stage events targeting vulnerable Senate Democrats and mobilizing his most fervent supporters on behalf of Republicans, after primaries this week that saw GOP congressmen lose in key races.

Trump plans to take the stage in Elkhart, Indiana, on Thursday night, two days after Republicans nominated former state lawmaker Mike Braun to challenge vulnerable Democratic Sen. Joe Donnelly. Trump’s political advisers view the event as a way to project party unity following a bruising primary. Vice President Mike Pence, the state’s former governor, is expected to join Trump.

Trump was certain to hail the return of three Americans who had been held captive in North Korea. Trump greeted the men during an overnight celebration and later announced plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore. – READ MORE

