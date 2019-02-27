WATCH LIVE: Michael Cohen testifies before Congress

WASHINGTON — The White House is seeking to discredit President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer as he makes a series of appearances on Capitol Hill.

Michael Cohen is scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday. Watch his remarks in the player above.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders issued a statement Tuesday, saying Michael Cohen was “going to prison for lying to Congress and making other false statements.”

Sanders says it’s “laughable that anyone would take a convicted liar like Cohen at his word, and pathetic to see him given yet another opportunity to spread his lies.” – READ MORE