WATCH LIVE: Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford testify on sex assault allegations

In her first public statements, Christine Blasey Ford is answering questions from lawmakers on the Senate Judiciary Committee about her alleged encounter with Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh when they were both teenagers. She claims he sexually assaulted her at a party during their high school years in the early 1980s.

The hearing begins at 10 a.m. EDT, and can be watched live in the video player above.

Ford claims that Kavanaugh in the 1980s unsuccessfully attempted to force himself on her at a high school party when she was a 15-year-old sophomore. Kavanaugh would have been 17 at the time.

Ford alleges that Kavanaugh pinned her to the bed and groped her, trying to remove her clothing

When she tried to scream, Ford said Kavanaugh held his hand over her mouth.

Kavanaugh has vehemently denied the multiple allegations against him, including Ford’s, telling Fox News that he’s “never sexually assaulted anyone” and would not withdraw his nomination.

Kavanaugh will testify after Ford answers lawmaker’s questions as the Senate continues to weigh his fitness for the United States Supreme Court. – READ MORE

As an extraordinary series of uncorroborated, lurid last-minute allegations threatens to derail his confirmation to the Supreme Court, nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Ford, the California professor accusing him of sexually assaulting her more than three decades ago, are set to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday morning.

The proceedings may be upended by late-breaking developments: In a statement released Wednesday evening, Judiciary Committee Republicans revealed that on Monday, they conducted their “first interview with a man who believes he, not Judge Kavanaugh, had the encounter with Dr. Ford in 1982 that is the basis of his [sic] complaint.” They conducted a second interview the next day.

On Wednesday, Republicans said in the statement, they received a “more in-depth written statement from the man interviewed twice previously who believes he, not Judge Kavanuagh, had the encounter in question with Dr. Ford.” GOP investigators also spoke on the phone with another man making a similar claim.

Ford has previously said there is “zero chance” she would have confused Kavanaugh for anyone else.

In response, an aide to Democrats on the Judiciary Committee reportedly unloaded on Senate Republicans: “Republicans are flailing,” the aide said, according to NBC News. “They are desperately trying to muddy the waters. … Twelve hours before the hearing they suggest two anonymous men claimed to have assaulted her. Democrats were never informed of these assertions in interviews, in violation of Senate rules.” – READ MORE